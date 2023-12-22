Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $27.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 22.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 3,040,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

