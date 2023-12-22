Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMF. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 103,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 284,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 228.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 722.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:VFMF traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.75. 9,393 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

