Cassia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 324,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

