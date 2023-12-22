Cassia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 46,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.48. The stock had a trading volume of 138,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,635. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

