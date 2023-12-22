Cassia Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.9% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 472,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

