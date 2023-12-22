Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.19. The stock had a trading volume of 203,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $298.27.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

