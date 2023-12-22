Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.00

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 39163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Celestica Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,565,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,939,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

