Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

