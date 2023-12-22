Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.94

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.94 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 25808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Century Communities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

