Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

CERE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CERE

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERE opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.37. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $571,927.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $571,927.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 7,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $326,762.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,128.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,833. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.