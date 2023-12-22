CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 178,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 417.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 131,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

