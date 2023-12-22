CGN Advisors LLC Buys 577 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,821,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 420,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.