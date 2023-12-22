CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.29 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

