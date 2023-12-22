CGN Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $172.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.27. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

