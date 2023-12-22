CGN Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 166,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.