Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

