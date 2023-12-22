Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,158 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.