Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 15.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,473,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 335,276 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 208,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 173.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.