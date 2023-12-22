Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 608.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

MMM opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

