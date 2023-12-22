Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 526 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $259.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $261.78.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

