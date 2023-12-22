Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $957.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $955.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $941.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

