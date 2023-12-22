Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,139 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 168,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 104,865 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.89 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

