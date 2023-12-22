Chico Wealth RIA Has $916,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chico Wealth RIA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

