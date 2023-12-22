Chico Wealth RIA Sells 15,984 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Chico Wealth RIA trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,984 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

