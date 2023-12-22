CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

CI Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CIXXF stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

