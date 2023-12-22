CIBC Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$63.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.25.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$57.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$82.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

