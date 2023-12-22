Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $645.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $625.00 to $645.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Shares of CTAS traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,241. Cintas has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $597.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.25. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,009,000 after acquiring an additional 141,375 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Cintas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Cintas by 9,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

