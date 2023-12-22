Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,671,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

