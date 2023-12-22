Citigroup (NYSE:C) Raised to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Get Citigroup alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

C stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.