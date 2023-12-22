City Holding Co. Acquires 1,821 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

SO stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

