City Holding Co. Acquires 44 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 224.6% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $260.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.95 and a 200-day moving average of $241.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.43 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

