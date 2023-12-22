City Holding Co. Has $1.50 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

