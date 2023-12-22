City Holding Co. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

