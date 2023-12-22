City Holding Co. Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

