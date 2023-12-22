City Holding Co. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

City Holding Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

