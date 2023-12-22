City Holding Co. Purchases 752 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,837,000 after purchasing an additional 240,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.