City Holding Co. Sells 14,487 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.