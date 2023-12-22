CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.90

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 3875753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CleanSpark by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.