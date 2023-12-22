ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

