Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

