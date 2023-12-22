Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $179.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.