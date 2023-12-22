Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

