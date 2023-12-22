Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 283.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $32.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

