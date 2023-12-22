Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,127 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 82,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

