Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ENB opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

