Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

