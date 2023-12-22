Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $56.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

