Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,802 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,802 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

