Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.31.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

