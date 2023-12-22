Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

